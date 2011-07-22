New York Man Returns To Prison After Legendary Three Escapes

Notorious three-time escapee Ronald Tackman was sentenced to 28 years in prison yesterday.



How the New York City robber has waltzed out of Riker’s Island last year was the stuff of Hollywood, as detailed in the NYPost:

A city correction officer accidentally left Tackman unattended and uncuffed in a 12th floor hallway — despite a history of prison breaks from the mid-80s. That’s when he made his break.

Tackman slipped black socks over his dead-give-away-orange canvas jail loafers. “No one ever looks down at your shoes,” he would explain to his lawyer.

“He took the stairway down to the 11th floor, sat behind the courtroom door, and when someone opened the door — telling him, ‘Counselor, you’re not supposed to be sitting here’ — he left,” recalls defence lawyer Joseph Heinzmann, who had repped Tackman back then as well.

Tackman, who also used disguises in robberies, was caught days later holding a bag containing fake wigs, costume makeup, self-tanning lotion, multiple hats, fake beards and mustaches, more than $4,000 cash and some crack cocaine.

In another dramatic escape attempt in 1985, Tackman held up a correction bus from the inside using a fake gun carved out of soap.

Even this week in court, a well-dressed Tackman was mistaken for a lawyer, his lawyer told the NYPost.

