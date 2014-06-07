Here Is Reagan's Chilling Speech About The Soldiers Who Scaled Cliffs Under Heavy Fire On D-Day

Today is the 70th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, but a speech given on its 40th anniversary by President Ronald Reagan is one that everyone should hear.

Standing on top of a cliff on the northern coast of France, Reagan detailed the story of the American Rangers, who had to scale sheer cliffs to take Pointe Du Hoc from the Germans, who were shooting down on the them with machineguns and cutting their ropes.

“When one Ranger fell, another would take his place. When one rope was cut, a Ranger would grab another and begin his climb again,” Reagan said, to an audience of world leaders and veterans of D-Day at the Ranger Monument there. “They climbed, shot back, and held their footing. Soon, one by one, the Rangers pulled themselves over the top, and in seizing the firm land at the top of these cliffs, they began to seize back the continent of Europe. Two hundred and twenty-five came here. After 2 days of fighting, only 90 could still bear arms.”

Roughly four miles from Omaha Beach, where soldiers were also landing on June 6, 1944, Pointe Du Hoc was vital to the American effort, as the Germans had placed heavy artillery at the position that could rain fire down on the beaches.

“These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc,” Reagan continued, looking toward the Rangers from that campaign sitting before him. “These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war.”

Now 30 years after Reagan finished his speech, and 70 years from that terrible day in World War II, his closing remarks still ring true:

“Strengthened by their courage, heartened by their value [valor], and borne by their memory, let us continue to stand for the ideals for which they lived and died.”

