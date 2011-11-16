Warning: You'll Wish You Hadn't Read This Story About Ronald Reagan Having Sex

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.



Via Gawker comes this excerpt from actress Piper Laurie’s memoir ‘Learning to Live Out Loud.’

Laurie was 18-years-old in 1950 when she was cast as Reagan’s daughter in the movie Louisa. Reagan was 39 and had just divorced his first wife, Jane Wyman (and had not yet met Nancy! ).

He and Piper (who was a virgin at the time) went on a date. Here’s what happened according to the Daily Mail:

[H]e took her to his home where he made hamburgers for them both.

Things went downhill from there and when they moved into the bedroom where Reagan turned into a ‘show-off’ who had sex ‘without grace’.

Laurie, 79, writes: ‘He made sure I was aware of the length of time he had been “ardent”. It was 40 minutes.’

Laurie adds that when she complained she was not satisfied, she got rather short shrift indeed.

Reagan told her: ‘There’s something wrong with you. You should have had many orgasms by now—after all this time. You’ve got to see a doctor.’

On top of that, the man who went on to become Leader of the Free World also disclosed the amount he had paid for the condom, in a crass attempt to prove his point.

Hey, at least he knew where Libya was.

