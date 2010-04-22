Watch James Dean Point A Gun Straight At Ronald Reagan In This 1954 Movie

James Meroney at The Atlantic posted incredible footage of Ronald Reagan and James Dean as old Hollywood stars in an episode of General Electric theatre. “The Dark, Dark Hours” aired live from Hollywood on December 12, 1954.



Watch Reagan, a decade before he became a political juggernaut, and months before Dean starred in Rebel Without A Cause.

Watch here:



