This Billionaire Is Suing A Legendary Art Dealer Over A Statue Of Popeye

Feisty billionaire Ronald Perelman and his art mentor have traded lawsuits over deals to buy several pieces of art – including a granite rendition of Popeye by Jeff Koons, the New York Daily News is reporting.



Perelman filed suit in Manhattan court claiming his friend Larry Gagosian had a secret deal with Koons that prevented him from selling the granite Popeye at a substantial profit.

The two men were once good friends and Gagosian – a well known art dealer – substantially influenced what Perelman bought, the billionaire claims. But then the art dealer allegedly turned his back on his friend.

Gagosian launched his own suit against his billionaire buddy, painting him as a temperamental big shot who refused to pay the agreed-upon price for several pieces of art, the Daily News reported.

Business Insider was unable to locate an image of the granite Popeye. However, based on another Koons rendition of Popeye, they’re likely fighting over an ugly piece of art:

A Jeff Koons Popeye statute on display in Frankfurt

Photo: Associated Press

