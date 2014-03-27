Ronald McDonald Stars In Ad ... For Taco Bell [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Taco Bell has a clever new ad from Deutsch LA that uses real people named Ronald McDonald to tout its new breakfast menu. The company gathered 25 people from around the country with the name to declare their love for Taco Bell breakfast. Toward the end, a small text bar at the bottom reads “These Ronald McDonalds are not affiliated with McDonald’s Corporation and were individually selected as paid endorsers of Taco Bell Breakfast, but man, they sure did love it.”

Twitter is working on a new music strategy after pulling its underperforming Music app from the iTunes store.

kbs+ appointed executive producer Jenny Read, who has been with the agency since to 2003, to the new position of head of production.

AMC announced it’s making a move into scripted comedy with a new show called “We Hate Paul Revere.”

Bloomberg is reporting that Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen reached out to DirecTV CEO Mike White to discuss a potential merger. According to one of Bloomberg’s sources, Ergen called the meeting in response to Comcast’s $US45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Foursquare has a new ad product that offers users incentives to tweet a marketing message when they check in somewhere.

King Digital Entertainment, maker of the popular Candy Crush mobile game, dropped 15.5% from its offering price on its first day of trading yesterday.

The New York Times is rolling out a slimmed down mobile subscription offering called NYT Now, where the only ads will be in-stream paid posts. The app will be available in the Apple App Store on April 2.

