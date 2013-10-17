Ronald McDonald Gets His Shoes Shined In Today's Banksy Work

McDonald’s mascot Ronald McDonald makes an appearance in today’s Banksy work — the sixteenth in his month-long series in New York City.

The fibreglass clown is having his shoes buffed by a “real live boy,” as the artist writes on his website. Today the sculpture is on display in the South Bronx; it will “visit the sidewalk outside a different McDonalds’ every lunchtime for the next week,” according to the website.

As the accompanying audio guide explains, the piece, called “Shoeshine, depicts “the powerful figure of Ronald McDonald waving impassively as his ridiculously oversized clown shoes are buffed to a fine shine.” You can listen to the audio guide here.

