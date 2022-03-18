Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles are helping refugees fleeing Ukraine — see inside the health centers on wheels

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is a nonprofit that promotes health and wellbeing of children and families around the world.

The organization is supported in part by contributions from McDonald’s, and customers can also donate inside McDonald’s stores, though the two entities are independent. Delivery drivers line up outside a reopened McDonalds in Dalston, London, England. Julian Finney via Getty

One way the charity reaches communities is through its Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles. There are 43 of these programs in 10 countries around the world, the organization told Insider.

The mobile care units are typically deployed to underserved communities in need of resources, and they’re also deployed during crises, like environmental disasters and wars.

RMHC Poland sent a care mobile to Przemyśl, a city in Southeastern Poland near the Ukrainian border to set up a mobile medical care center for Ukrainians fleeing war from Polish providers.

RMHC Latvia is readying another mobile unit to provide additional care.

Units in the Houston and Galveston area were called in during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile worked with the Texas Children’s Hospital to distribute tetanus shots and treat injuries and illnesses resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

Units were previously deployed in other emergencies, including the 2013 flood in South Alberta, Canada, and the 2010 earthquake in Chile.

The trucks are also used for more routine care.

These services include dental care, immunizations, regular physicals, and more depending on the needs of the specific community.

The mobile care units are equipped to handle these and other maintenance health issues, with some additional specialized care stations.

In a part of Washington, DC designated a “health professional shortage areas,” the mobile unit comes on a regular schedule to give pediatric care to anyone under 21, including newborn exams and mental health consultations. Source: RMHC