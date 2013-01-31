Dr. Phil Says Manti Te'o Was 'Absolutely, Unequivocally' Not Involved In The Hoax

The “mastermind” behind the Manti Te’o girlfriend hoax, Ronaiah Tuiasosopo went on Dr. Phil for his first interview this week.



In the interview Tuiasosopo admits that the relationship he had, acting as Lennay Kekua, with Te’o was romantic. On the Today Show Wednesday, Dr. Phil said Tuiasosopo was “deeply, romantically in love” with Te’o, and that Te’o was “absolutely, unequivocally,” not involved in the hoax.

Dr. Phil told the Today Show:

“Here we have a young man that fell deeply, romantically in love. I asked him straight up, ‘Was this a romantic relationship with you?’ And he says yes. I said, ‘Are you then therefore gay?’ And he said, ‘When you put it that way, yes.’ And then he caught himself and said, ‘I am confused.””





Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.