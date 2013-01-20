Here Are The Twitter Messages Ronaiah Tuiasosopo Allegedly Sent Manti Te'o To apologise For Hoaxing Him

Leah Goldman

During Manti Te’o’s interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap last night, Te’o showed Schaap Twitter direct messages that Ronaiah Tuiasosopo allegedly sent to Te’o apologizing for the entire hoax.

There are a few aspects of this that leave us confused. In order to send someone a direct message on Twitter, that person has to be following you. The messages shown are from a “@lennaykay” account. Right now, that account has on 56 followers, and Manti Te’o is not one of them. As Deadspin also points out, a quick look at Te’o’s Twitter shows he is not following the “@lennaykay” account, nor is he following Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

But he allegedly showed the following messages on his phone to Schaap:

ronaiah Tuiasosopo tweets to manti te'o

Photo: ESPN/Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.