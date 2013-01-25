Manti Te'o Was Talking To A Man Pretending To Be A Woman During Hour Long Phone Calls

Photo: ESPN

ESPN got its hands on a spreadsheet of Manti Te’o’s alleged phone records Wednesday showing that Te’o did in fact spend hours on the phone with someone in a Southern California area code.Now, the New York Daily News is reporting the voice on the other end of the phone was actually Ronaiah Tuiasosopo pretending to be a woman.



Tuiasosopo’s lawyer, Milton Grimes, told the NYDN that his client was posing on the other end of the line the entire time, by why? Grimes said:

“This wasn’t a prank to make fun. It was establishing a communication with someone. … It was a person with a troubled existence trying to reach out and communicate and have a relationship.”

When the NYDN asked, Grimes declined to comment further on what kind of relationship Tuiasosopo was looking to have with Te’o or what his intentions were.

Here’s the NYDN’s cover today:

