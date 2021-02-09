Texas Rep. Ron Wright becomes first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas.

Rep. Ron Wright has died from complications with COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

Wright, 67, was battling cancer and is the first sitting member of Congress to die of the disease.

He was hospitalized with coronavirus two weeks ago along with his wife, Susan.

The two-term lawmaker had contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized in Dallas for the past two weeks, along with his wife, Susan, who also tested positive for the disease.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” a statement from his office on Monday read.

Wright was 67 years old and had been battling cancer over the past few years.

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” the statement read. Wright is survived by his wife, as well as his son, daughter, nine grandchildren and extended family.

Wright becomes the first sitting member of Congress to die of the illness. GOP Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 mere days before he was set to be sworn into office on January 3 to represent Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District. He was 41.

“Heartbroken to lose my friend and colleague,” top Republican Rep. Steve Scalise tweetedMonday of Wright’s death. “Ron was a true fighter for freedom and healthcare innovation.”

Wright had represented Texas’ Sixth Congressional District, which covers parts of Fort Worth, since 2019 following former Rep. Joe Barton’s retirement. Wright won his reelection campaign in 2020 with roughly 52% of the vote. He previously served on the Arlington City Council from 2000 to 2008, and then worked as a tax assessor-collector of Tarrant County from 2011 to 2018.

The deadly virus has made its way around Capitol Hill, infecting many members of Congress since the start of the pandemic last year. Around 71 lawmakers have tested positive, according to GovTrack. After the Capitol riot on January 6 when lawmakers were forced to shelter-in-place, at least four members of Congress contracted the virus.

Since late December, when two COVID-19 vaccines became approved and available in the US, several lawmakers have received the shots, which are administered in two separate doses. Health experts have said that it takes a few weeks for immunity to be fully developed after getting the vaccine, and that it’s possible to contract the virus in between the shots.

