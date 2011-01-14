Maple Leafs Coach Bribes His Players To Beat His Old Team*

UPDATE: The Maple Leafs will be fined by the NHL for breaking the league’s salary cap rules. The under the table bonus to Gunnarsson violates Article 26 of the CBA that reads, “Neither a Club nor a Club Actor may pay or provide a Player anything of value except as provided in his (contract).”



EARLIER: It’s not uncommon for parents to slip their children a few bucks for scoring goals or baskets in youth sports games, but that’s not something that we expect to see after an NHL game where the players already receive hefty salaries.

But after last night’s win over his former team Toronto Maple Leafs Coach Ron Wilson was handed a stack of bills by defenseman Francois Beauchemin.

Apparently it’s a hockey tradition for a player to post a “bounty” of cash on his team’s bulletin board before a game against said player’s former team. The idea is that the player who scores the winning goal to beat the player’s old team gets the cash.

Well, Wilson and the Maple Leafs followed tradition last night and were caught on camera. Wilson posted bills — one guess is that the amount was $600 for Wilson’s 600th win — and Carl Gunnarsson scored the game winner.

Gunnarsson revealed what the money was for; “It’s always dinner, great food and a bunch of water.” We detect a bit of sarcasm.

Fast forward to the 2:10 mark to see the handoff:



Too bad HBO’s cameras weren’t rolling on this, we’d have loved to hear that conversation.

