IT FINALLY COMES OUT: Why The Original Obama Stimulus Was Such A Disaster

The Recovery Act (the ’09 Obama stimulus plan) arguably helped stanch the economic bleeding, but unfortunately we now know that it failed to create a lasting recovery.The mainstream thinking now is that it was too small, at less than $1 trillion. This isn’t just some after-the-fact point: Economists like Paul Krugman were making this point from the very beginning.



But the question is: Why was the original stimulus so feeble? We’ve had hints before (The administration assumed that the recession was like any other, Geithner was always worried about the deficit, etc.) but a new book from Ron Suskind sheds totally brand new light on what was going on in the administration during those early days.

Now what’s funny is that this book is “controversial” because it has anecdotes about Obama supposedly encouraging Geithner to draft a plan for the liquidation of Citigroup, and Geithner supposedly disobeying (something that everyone’s denying, including him). There’s also a line (supposedly taken out of context) about the Obama White House being hostile towards women.

But really, these “controversial” parts pale in significance to what seems like undisputed bits about the White House’s thinking on the deficit and economic policy.

Brad Delong has posted a bunch of excerpts from the book that are pretty devastating.

For example, despite insane demand for Treasuries, Peter Orszag had Obama convinced that there was a chance of failed auctions if the US borrowed too much.

Obviously we know how this little story ended. Yields have been falling and falling (even as the deficit has grown extraordinarily). This seems like a PERFECT example of what Richard Koo recently said in a note, that even talking about deficits (short or long-term) is a bad idea, since that might discourage adequate stimulus.

Then there’s Obama himself, who actually thought the new jobless America was the product of things working well (productivity), rather than the lack of demand:

Now in fairness to Obama, this is a very vogue idea that joblessness has more to do with technological shifts than it does demand, but there’s actually not much to it.

Survey after survey says that lack of demand is the main problem businesses face.

Brad DeLong posts another revealing aspect of the book: The index listings for the top people who advised Obama:

133 Lawrence Summers

131 Tim Geithner

59 Peter Orszag

On the other hand, check out economists who have been super-forceful advocates of big spending…

11 Paul Krugman

6 Robert Reich

5 Joe Stiglitz

4 Jared Bernstein

Bottom line: From the very beginning, Obama was advised by those favouring a “balanced,” deficit-mindful approach, while he himself bought into self-defeating structural arguments. And so the stimulus turned out to be a wet blanket that leaves the economy faltering today.

And really, not much has changed in terms of the administration’s thinking. They’re still ceding ground on deficit reduction, failing to make the forceful case for stimulus (much to the chagrin of sidelined economists like Krugman and Bernstein).

