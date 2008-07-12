Ron Perelman Sues Ex In-Laws For Defrauding Dead Ex-Wife

Ron Perelman has no problem battling his ex-wives: He’s currently fighting with No. 3 Patricia Duff over child custody and No. 4 Ellen Barkin over their film company. But No. 2, Claudia Cohen, has earned a special place in the irascible mogul’s heart. He’s fighting for her…even though she’s dead!



The two became friends after divorcing, and Perelman recently named Penn’s undergraduate headquarters after her—and then defended his decision following a raft of criticism. She died last year, but now he’s rushed to stand by her and her daughter by doing what he does best—suing people:

New York Post: Billionaire Ron Perelman is suing the family of his late ex-wife, charging they’ve cheated her estate and their daughter out of tens of millions.

In papers filed in New Jersey Superior Court, the Revlon head claims Claudia Cohen’s brother used “undue influence” on his father to take control of his family’s fortune.

“James Cohen took advantage of Claudia Cohen’s trust by manipulating his parents and taking their assets for himself, thereby defrauding his late sister,” Perelman charged in court papers, Bloomberg News reported today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.