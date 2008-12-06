Ron Perelman, Ex-Wife Finally Bury Hatchet

Ron Perelman and his latest ex-wife Patricia Duff have waged an ugly custody battle over their teenage daughter, as is usually the billionaire’s wont.



But now, at last, there’s peace.

The former couple finally reached a settlement, including having all parties attend therapy. Perhaps Ron realised that with everything going on in the economy, there were more important things to do than fight. Or not—but it’s nice to think so.

Page Six: It’s a holiday miracle. Billionaire Ronald Perelman and ex-wife Patricia Duff finally settled their epic custody and child-support battle in court yesterday, The Post’s Dareh Gregorian reports. The driven divorcees, who battled for years, came to terms over their now teenage daughter, Caleigh. “This is in everyone’s best interests,” said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Rosalyn Richter, who helped hammer out the deal. She praised all involved for having done “some very hard work emotionally.” Richter said part of the settlement included all three continuing to see therapists. A source said there will be joint sessions with the Revlon head and Duff so they can work on parenting issues together. Their longstanding custody arrangement remains in place, with Perelman having sole legal custody but both parents having essentially equal parenting time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.