Ron Paul's New Campaign Slogan: BLACK OUT

As a protest to his campaign’s lack of national media attention, three-time presidential candidate and perennial contrarian Ron Paul has launched a new fundraising drive with a catchy, collegiate slogan that riffs off the media’s “all-out BLACKOUT” of Paul’s campaign.The BLACKOUT blitz — which culminates today with the “Black THIS Out” money bomb — urges supporters to make “generous” contributions to help break through the media “censorship” of Paul’s message.



In an email to campaign supporters this afternoon, Paul hammered home the message — and the apparently unintended double entendre — writing that “blacking out almost took on a whole new meaning” during the Republican debate last night — a reference to the 40-minute lull in Paul’s participation last night.

“You see, it can be awfully hard to be on stage for nearly 40 minutes between speaking,” Paul wrote. “That’s how long the mainstream media tried to keep my views out of the debate at one point. Closing statements? Well, some of the candidates got them. I will give you one guess who didn’t. No matter. Let’s make TODAY our closing statement. It is time to tell them: Black THIS Out!”

Paul’s message appears to be effective. As of this afternoon, the Black THIS Out money bomb had raised nearly $900,000, according to the campaign’s website.

