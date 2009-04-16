Ron Paul's Naked 'Hotel' Romp

Ron Paul faces up to his raunchy encounter with the flamboyant Austrian fashion reporter Bruno, the latest Sacha Baron Cohen big-screen persona.



The Texas Congressman, a fan of more classic films such as “Gone with the Wind” and “TheSound of Music,” agreed to an interview with Bruno about Austrian economics in, reportedly, a hotel suite. At one point in the sitdown, Bruno apparently got bored and stripped his pants off.

An excerpt of a Ron Paul’s radio interview with Curtis Sliwa:

PAUL: We were in a studio situation. I wasn’t invited to a hotel room. A studio situation where they had a lot of lights burn and blaze and all kinds of commotion. They said — better get in this back room here. And all of a sudden, I was in this room, which they had it all fixed up as a bedroom. So, getting me there was sort of dishonesty. Getting me into the interview.

I was expecting an interview on Austrian economics. So, that didn’t turn out that way. But, by the time he started pulling his pants down, I, What is going on here? I ran out of the room. This interview has ended.

Paul plans to apologise to his supporters when the movie gets out, even if that will mean free promotion for Cohen’s flick.

And I understand he makes a lot of money. But, if he makes a lot of money, I have to permit the market to do this.

