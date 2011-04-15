HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Ron Paul's $325,000 House

Leah Goldman
ron paul

Photo: Courtesy of Buy Ron Paul’s House

Republican Congressman Ron Paul just put his house on the market for $325,000 (via @edwardnh).The home is in Lake Jackson, Texas, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a built in pool, and two lofts.

And best of all, the home includes the office where Dr. Paul has done important work for Texas for 42 years.

A view of the back of the house with the pool

The pool even has a slide!

A bench for a relaxing day by the pool

Pretty landscaping

A nice garden

Sunflowers grow well in the Texas sun

A view of the corner property from above

But if you'd rather live like a president than a congressman..

