HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Ron Paul's $325,000 House

Photo: Courtesy of Buy Ron Paul’s House

Republican Congressman Ron Paul just put his house on the market for $325,000 (via @edwardnh).The home is in Lake Jackson, Texas, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a built in pool, and two lofts.



And best of all, the home includes the office where Dr. Paul has done important work for Texas for 42 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.