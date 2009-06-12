Ron Paul's "Fed Transparency" Bill Gets Majority House Support

The US House of Representative has joined the Cult of Paul.



Ron Paul, the famously anti-Federal Reserve Congressman from Texas has got 221 of his colleagues to sign onto a bill (via Zero Hedge) that would require a fresh, outside audit of the Federal Reserve. That’s more than enough to get the bill out of the House, though it now faces the more adult and deliberative House of Lords Senate, who are likely to have less interest in such seditious shenanigans.

The first Senate co-sponsor is rumoured to be Jim DeMint of South Carolina, a favourite among the hard right and a possible Presidential candidate.

