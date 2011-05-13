Ron Paul Will Announce He's Running For President Friday

It’s official: Ron Paul is making another run for the the White House.



The National Journal reports that the libertarian congressman will announce his bid for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination in New Hampshire this Friday.

The Texas Republican is also scheduled to make a “major announcement” on NBC’s Good Morning America Friday, in advance of his 10 a.m. appearance in Exeter, N.H. The media move gives Paul an opportunity to draw attention to his two-day campaign swing through New Hampshire and Iowa this weekend.

Paul, a libertarian hero, plans to make the Granite State a priority during his campaign, in the hopes of capitalising on New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die” ethos.

Paul, who ran on the libertarian ticket in 1988 and made a bid for the Republican nomination in 2008, gained political celebrity during his last campaign as a result of his surprising fundraising efforts.

His popularity infuriates many hardline GOPers, who take issue with his controversial positions. Paul is known in Congress as “Dr. No” for his frequent “no” vote on generally uncontroversial bills that he says are unconstitutional. He further irked Republicans yesterday by saying that he would not have ordered the raid on Osama bin Laden.

DON’T MISS: Does Ron Paul Stand A Snowball’s Chance In Hell?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.