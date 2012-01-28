WATCH: Ron Paul's Best Zingers From The Jacksonville Debate

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Ron Paul just wants to have fun.In Florida, he’s polling in the single digits and his campaign has said that he has no intention of seriously competing there.



His performance in last night’s CNN debate in Jacksonville seemed to reflect that attitude. Paul was relaxed and showed off his quick wit on several occasions that have become some of the most memorable of the evening.

This is part of the reason why so many people love Ron Paul (The Washington Post reports that Paul supporters were the most numerous and vocal in CNN’s liveshot before the debate).

When moderator Wolf Blitzer asked him about his health, Paul quipped, “I’m willing to challenge any of these gentlemen up here to a 25-mile bike ride any time of the day in the heat of Texas.”

In another buzzed-about moment, Blitzer asked, “Imagine you’re in the Oval Office. You speak to Raul Castro. What would you say to him?”

“Well, I’d ask him what he called about,” Paul laughed. It’s hard to say whether the response was serious or a joke, as Blitzer’s question was pretty vague.

Perhaps Paul’s best moment came when the conversation turned to Newt Gingrich’s proposal for a lunar colony.

“Well I don’t think we should go to the moon. I think maybe we should send some politicians up there sometimes,” Paul said, eliciting applause from the audience.

Paul said some serious things too, but most reporters were too busy watching to see if Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney would destroy each other to really notice.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.