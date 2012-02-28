Ron Paul Is Hosting An Election Party To Mock Rick Santorum

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

While Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum await primary results with their supporters in Michigan tomorrow night, Ron Paul will be hosting his own election night party — in Virginia. Don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything. Virginia doesn’t hold its primary until Super Tuesday on March 6. So Paul’s decision to spend the night of the Michigan and Arizona primaries in Springfield, Va., is perplexing, especially given that he is not expected to compete in either of tomorrow’s contests.



The party actually appears to be a tongue-in-cheek jab at Santorum, who is surging in Michigan but who could not come up with enough signatures to get on the ballot in Virginia.

Paul campaign spokesman Gary Howard told Business Insider that the main reason the party is being held in Virginia is because Paul will be back in Washington for committee meetings and other Congressional business.

“Of course, it helps that he’ll be here and that it’s just us and Romney on the ballot,” he added, chuckling.

