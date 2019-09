It’s official. Ron Paul is back.



According to Slate’s Dave Weigel, libertarian GOPer Ron Paul will announce his exploratory committee tomorrow in Iowa.

He already has endorsements lined up.

Interestingly, Ron Paul is in New York tonight, doing an event with Peter Schiff at Webster hall. We’ll see if anything is said about the run then.

