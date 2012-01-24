RON PAUL: The Police State Is Out Of Control

Photo: Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

Ron Paul isn’t taking his Senator son’s run-in with the Transportation Security Administration lightly. He issued a terse statement today:



“The police state in this country is growing out of control. One of the ultimate embodiments of this is the TSA that gropes and grabs our children, our seniors, and our loved ones and neighbours with disabilities. The TSA does all of this while doing nothing to keep us safe.

“That is why my ‘Plan to Restore America,’ in additional to cutting $1 trillion dollars in federal spending in one year, eliminates the TSA.

“We must restore the freedom and respect for liberty that once made American the greatest nation in human history. I am deeply committed to doing that as President of the United States.”

It’s pretty certain this incident and the procedures of the TSA are going to be a topic of Paul’s presidential campaign.

