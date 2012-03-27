RON PAUL ON OBAMACARE: "I Suspect They're Going To Rule It Constitutional"

As the Supreme Court begins three days of oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act today, U.S. Rep. Ron Paul has a “big guess” about how the landmark case is going to turn out:



“I suspect they’re going to rule it constitutional,” Paul told Bloomberg TV this morning. “Although this Supreme Court is slightly better than in the past, they haven’t done a real good job in defending the free market and the original intent of the Interstate Commerce Clause, which was to de-regulate, not use it as an excuse to force you to buy something.”

“This would be a real tragedy if they rule and support this law,” he added.

Watch the full interview below:

