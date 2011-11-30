Ron Paul Supporter Makes The Attack-Ad The Ron Paul Campaign Won't

A Ron Paul supporter on YouTube has made a devastating attack-ad aimed at Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney.



Paul doesn’t normally attack his opponents, instead he counts on his ideas and record speaking for themselves.

Paul ventured one attack in a debate this summer. When asked what he thought of Rick Perry’s record on taxes, Paul said, “I’m a taxpayer there [in Texas]. My taxes have gone up… I would put a little damper on this, but I don’t want to offend the governor… he might raise my taxes or something!” It was a pretty devastating line, delivered guilelessly.

But it is precisely an ad like this, that shows Paul being more faithful to Republican positions than other front-runners, that could put him over the top in Iowa, where he currently polls second.

