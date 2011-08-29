Ron Paul STILL Thinks FEMA Should Be Abolished

Even as Hurricane-turned-Tropical-Storm Irene continued to sweep up the East Coast, leaving 2 million people with out power, perennial contrarian Ron Paul held fast to his conviction that FEMA should be abolished.



Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the 2012 presidential candidate laughed off the suggestion that the agency’s response to Irene may have changed his mind, saying that the agency is “deeply flawed” and has “one of the worst reputations for a bureaucracy ever.”

“We’ve conditioned our people that FEMA will take care of us and everything will be OK,” Paul said, “[You] try to make these programs work the best you can, but you can’t just keep saying, ‘Oh, they need money.’ … Well, we’re out of money, this country is bankrupt….Anybody who wants to defend this department and this agency, they have a tough argument to argue for.”

