Ron Paul: Still President Of The Internet, Nothing Else

Super Duper Tuesday may not settle the election. But it will prove (again) how meaningless various measures of Internet buzz when it comes to real-world voting. Garlik, a Brit firm that tracks digital reputations, has taken a measure of the U.S. political campaign and finds–surprise!– that Ron Paul is the frontrunner.

Garlik’s measure of online popularity is its QDOS score–not to be confused with the famous “Q” Scores which are used to evaluate TV personalities. Predictably, Paul and Barack Obama kill in the QDOS, while Hilary Clinton trails most of the real-world contenders save for Mitt Romney. Rhetorical query from Garlik CEO Tom Ilube:” The big question is whether this will translate into votes on Super Tuesday.” Real-world answer: No.

Garlik’s top QDOS scores:

Ron Paul 10,233

Barack Obama 9,983

Mike Huckabee 9,309

John McCain 9,216

Hillary Clinton 7,460

Mike Gravel 7,282

Mitt Romney 5,917

