Ron Paul Says Barney Frank Backs The Fed Audit Bill

Barney and Paul are going on a all out Fed-audit attack.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Congressman Ron Paul said: “”Barney told me, ‘It’s going to come. You’re going to get what you want. We’re going to have some hearings and we’ll get a vote.'”



At a townhall meeting Friday, Frank said he will support HR 1207, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2009, which is Paul’s bill demanding a GAO audit of the Fed. That doesn’t mean the bill will get passed, necessarily. But it does mean its chances just got much better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.