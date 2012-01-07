BRUTAL! Ron Paul's New Ad RIPS Into Rick Santorum

The Ron Paul campaign is opening fire on Rick Santorum in South Carolina with a scathing new attack ad that accuses the former Pennsylvania Senator of playing fast and loose with federal cash.



The ad, which airs Monday, seeks to cast Paul’s latest foe as another big-government Establishment Republican, and hits Santorum for seeking federal earmarks, taking money from lobbyists, and voting to raise the debt ceiling while he was in Congress. “Don’t be fooled,” the commercial concludes. “Rick Santorum: Another serial hypocrite who can’t be trusted.”

The commercial reprises the attacks Paul used to great effect against Newt Gingrich in Iowa. Those ads — along with Mitt Romney’s anti-Gingrich spots — helped slow Gingrich’s momentum, allowing for Santorum’s eleventh-hour surge in the Iowa caucuses. Paul is clearly hoping the same strategy that worked against Gingrich will similarly annihilate his new rival by the time South Carolina voters head to the polls later this month.

Check out the latest ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.