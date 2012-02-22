Ron Paul Just Released A New Santorum Attack Ad — And It's HILARIOUS

The Ron Paul campaign is out with another bitingly clever attack ad today, this time against new Republican upstart Rick Santorum.



The latest spot uses the characteristically irreverent, graphic-heavy style to go after Santorum as a “fake conservative.”

“Is this dude serious?” the narrator begins. “Fiscal conservative? Really?”

The ad goes on to list different spending measures Santorum supported while he was in the Senate, including votes to raise the debt ceiling and to expand federal education spending.

“Not groovy,” the narrator says, adding that Santorum “even hooked Planned Parenthood up with a few million bucks.”

(Santorum voted for Title X, which funds family planning services, including the much-loathed Planned Parenthood.)

Paul’s ad goes on the air with a small ad buy in Michigan this week, and will be released more broadly as part of the campaign’s Super Tuesday ad blitz.

The ad is the latest sign that Santorum’s rivals are starting to count him as a viable competitor for the 2012 Republican nomination. Paul has clearly honed in on the former Pennsylvania Senator, saying Sunday that Santorum’s hardline social conservatism aims “to control peoples’ lives.”

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

