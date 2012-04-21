Ron Paul Is Getting His Own Video Game — And It Looks Hilarious

Ron Paul supporters are constantly complaining that their candidate doesn’t get enough love from the national news media — just today Business Insider editors have been hit by what appears to be a coordinated email bomb from supporters demanding we pay more attention to Paul’s campaign.



But at least one Paul fan is taking a more pro-active approach.

Daniel Williams, the 27-year old founder of ronpaulswag.com, has basically made a career as a Ron Paul entrepreneur. Now, he is branching out of online merchandise and into the world of indie gaming.

Williams is in the process of developing a new video game, Ron Paul: The Road To rEVOLution, that will allow players to play the role of the libertarian Congressman and perennial presidential candidate. The game, which will be “reminiscent of console classics like Super Mario Brothers and Sonic the Hedgehog,” will feature 50+ levels, designed around the 50 states, where players can collect delegate and gold, or “sound money,” according to Williams’ Kickstarter fundraising page. The gold coins will unlock branches of the Federal Reserve, where players will battle “boss fights.” The ultimate goal, of course, is to End The Fed.

In a testament to Ron Paul’s grassroots appeal, the project exceeded it’s $5,000 Kickstarter crowdfunding goal in just three days, and has now raised $8,450, with 10 days left. According to the page, Williams plans to release the game online this summer, and hopes to develop it for mobile platforms as well.

The project is still in the alpha stage, but the screenshots look hilarious:

Photo: Kickstarter

Photo: Kickstarter

Photo: Kickstarter

Watch Williams’ Kickstarter pitch below:



