Ron Paul Reaming Bernanke Over The Fed's Possible Role In Bailing Out Greece

Ron Paul fans will definitely want to watch his questioning of Bernanke.



Among the topics he brought up: The Fed’s role in Iran Contra and Watergate.

And then at the end he asked Bernanke about the possibility that the Fed could be helping in the bailout of Greece. This is a subject Congressman Paul has touched on before, though he doesn’t have a shred of evidence.

Not surprisingly, Bernanke firmly denied any role in the bailout process.

