Rand Paul Is Hanging Out With Facebook Billionaire Peter Thiel At The GOP Convention

TAMPA, FLA. — Just one day after Ron Paul officially exited the Republican presidential race, PayPal co-founder and libertarian bankroller Peter Thiel made a quiet trip to Tampa to meet with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and several Paul-friendly delegates, sources close to the Paul camp told Business Insider Wednesday. According to those sources, Thiel had a private meeting with the younger Paul Wednesday morning, and later met with some of Paul’s delegates at a private home in Tampa’s Stoney Point neighbourhood.

The meetings were not related to fundraising, one source told Business Insider, but rather to discuss “the future of the Liberty Movement,” the preferred name of the conservative libertarian movement inspired in part by Ron Paul. Theil, who recently cashed out on his Facebook investment, has donated millions to so-called Liberty candidates this election cycle, including more than $2.5 million to a SuperPAC supporting Congressman Paul’s third White House bid.

Theil’s appearance at the site of the Republican National Convention comes at a watershed moment for the Liberty Movement. Ron Paul exited the race Tuesday amid a contentious battle between his supporters and the party establishment, leaving his son to mend those bridges and convince supporters — and donors — that he can lead the movement going forward.

