Ron Paul Raises $1 Million In One-Day "Money Bomb"

One of the reasons that Ron Paul cannot be dismissed out of hand in the 2012 Republican presidential race is that he can raise money. Yesterday, Paul used the 1st GOP presidential debate of the campaign season as a hook to raise money for his campaign over the Internet. He raised over $1 million, as of this writing. The Paul campaign calls these event-driven fund-raising appeals “money bombs.”



Yesterday’s money bomb was impressive. No one else in the GOP field is capable of doing it, with the possible exception of Michele Bachmann.

