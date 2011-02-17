KRAUTHAMMER: Ron Paul Has Zero Chance Of Getting Elected President

Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor last night, conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer ran down the list of potential Republican nominees for the 2012 presidential election and what he thinks of them and their chances.



First, he said of the crowd at CPAC, where Ron Paul just won the straw poll for the second consecutive year, that they are a “fringe group” and that “main line conservatives are not going to elect a Ron Raul.”

“You know, these are Ron Paul libertarians. You know Ron Paul. He is the guy who wants to repeal the Patriot Act. He wants to demolish the Fed. He wants to get out of all of our involvements overseas. I’m not sure where Ron Paul is on the Louisiana Purchase but I’m sure it’s kind of an iffy position. And what you have got of the group CPAC, what you are talking about is a lot of college students who all want to be Ayn Rand. And, you know, soon they will grow up and become conservatives.”

Of Donald Trump, who has said he is considering running, Krauthammer labelled him as “not serious” and as only trying to get himself on tv.

So who does Krauthammer want to see on the ticket?

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (“very attractive”), New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (“the guy who is not afraid to speak his mind”), or Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan, who was chosen to rebut President Obama’s State of the Union address last month.

But, he said, “None of them is really mature enough, or at least in the game long enough, to be a serious presidential candidate in 2012. And that is the problem, because the remaining candidates, the established candidates, all have a lot of political baggage and they are going to be running against an incumbent president. It’s not easy to do.”

And what about Mitt Romney, who right now is considered the front runner?

Two words: Romney Care.

