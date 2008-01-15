Ron Paul: Not President of Photobucket

Perhaps the Ron Paul juggernaut has slowed down: The Republican presidential candidate, who normally trounces all comers in any Web-related metric, does not top the list of Photobucket‘s most-searched for presidential candidates in the last week.

The photo-sharing site, purchased by News Corp. last year and folded into the company’s Fox Interactive Media unit alongside MySpace, says that more searchers were looking for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama from 1/7 through today; they’ll provide weekly updates going forward. The top 5:

1. Barack Obama

2. Hillary Clinton

3. Ron Paul

4. Mike Huckabee

5. John Edwards

A small bit of solace for Mr. Paul’s supporters: Photobucket says this image was the third-most “Dugg” picture on the site in the last week. Too bad most Digg users aren’t old enough to vote.

