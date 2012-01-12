Still Wondering Why Ron Paul Is Such A Big Deal? Watch His Amazing N.H. Speech

Ron Paul may have lost the New Hampshire primary to Mitt Romney by 15 points but he has certainly won when it came to last night’s speeches. (Also? He also tripled the number of votes he received from 2008.)



If you are still wondering why Paul inspires such devotion in his followers watch this speech. Paul gave it without notes and it nicely sums up what people find attractive about him. Especially young people. A fact Paul noted last night with equal parts delight and surprise.

Paul may finally be getting the media’s full ‘not Romney’ attention, but unlike the other ‘not Romney’s’ that have preceded him one gets the sense that he will still be here in three weeks time.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.