Ron Paul Mocks Everyone For Being Obsessed With The Etch A Sketch In His New Ad

Ron Paul is out with a new ad this morning, mocking the entire political Establishment for spending two days obsessing over the “Etch A Sketch” comment by Romney’s communications advisor.



It’s a smart ad, because it shows the media and all the other candidates making a big deal out of a simple verbal slip, while maintaining that Paul is focused on real issues like debt, unemployment, and foreign policy.

