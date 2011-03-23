RON PAUL: The No-Fly Zone 'Unconstitutional'

Ron Paul showed up on Anderson Cooper last night and took aim at the no-fly zone.



“I think it needs to stop,” the Texas Congressman told the host. “It would stop if we had people who cared about the Constitution because we just flat out don’t have the authority to go around pretending that we can take care of everybody and police the world.”

Even the United Nations resolution does not mean much to Paul.

“Getting the authority from the UN to go into Libya for humanitarian reasons doesn’t say very much,” he said. “There’s a lot of militarism going on there, and I don’t know how much humanitarianism is going on there.”

Worse, instead of helping, Paul believes the U.S.’s efforts in the Middle East are hurting the region and the globe.

“I think our foreign policies are destabilizing the world financial community, and it’s going to destabilize this country because we spend a trillion dollars a year on our foreign policy to keep it going and we’re totally bankrupt and here we are taking another project on. Probably we’ll probably spend another $200 million dropping bombs on Libya,” he said. “We’re destabilizing the world.”

Was there anything OK about the initiative? Well…

“The intent is good. Everybody feels good about it and wants to help.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.