Check Out The Letters We Got When We Told The Truth About Ron Paul ...

In the past couple of days, we’ve discussed the “media blackout” that Ron Paul supporters feel is in effect with respect to their candidate.
We explained that, at our publication, there is no such blackout — that, in fact, we can’t write about Ron Paul enough.
Why can’t we write about Ron Paul enough?
Because Ron Paul’s supporters are positively nuts about him, and they immediately read everything we write. (We love readers, so we’re eager to write stuff readers want to read.)
We also explained why we thought the rest of the media-sphere is not covering Ron Paul as much as Ron Paul supporters think they should be: Because the media has concluded that Ron Paul can’t win.
(Why has the media concluded that Ron Paul can’t win? Because Ron Paul’s views, while refreshing, are too extreme to appeal to mainstream voters, and many of them think he is a nutbag.)
Well, this explanation prompted Ron Paul’s supporters to send us a lot of mail.
To the extent that you can learn what sort of a person someone is by how they express themselves and what they say, we have learned a lot about Ron Paul’s supporters in the past couple of days.
What are you thinking?
Of chorse Ron Paul is going to win.
Do you want to know how I know?
I Pray To our God everyday,,,,and he told me just to keep praying,,,,,then we win.
It seems how you know better than anyone else what Americans think, mr Blood get.
You don't have to tell the news, but more important is not to lie. Ron might not win this elections. But you know that we, the supporters, will never stop our fight for the libertarian idea. And yes, one day we will win.
That will be the day you'll loose.
Dear sir jezus you are so right ron p is a nutjob and a homophobic racist. I think that most of the young voters support him because of his drug policy and just accept all that othe crap he puts out.
Enjoyed your article. Regarding your Ron Paul article, I am a supporter of Ron Paul, but I always try to be as objective about everything as possible. I believe none of what I hear and only half of what I see.
I understand your argument that people in the mainstream think he's a nutjob, but the real reason for that , is the msm has pretty much portrayed him in that fashion and that is what people have come to believe. This election might be different however, people believe in their hearts that something is wrong and the true scepticism is what people are having towards the msm and the GOP. They will also be voting with their pockets this election, and he's the only candidate who actually is running on a specific platform, whereas, all the other candidates seem to try fit themselves around every issue.
Really however, you know as well as I do, that's he's really not a nutjob. He really is different and I think people want that. I'm one man, one vote, but I'll do my share to get him elected. I hope, when you get into the voting booth, you do too.
You sir
can continue to diss Paul:
There were some important numbers in the Iowa Caucuses that the Republican establishment must take into account regarding Ron Paul. He got 43% of voters in Iowa who identified themselves as Independent. This is a absolutely essential voting block of anybody who hopes to take the White House. Romney got 18% In addition, he got 48% of the 18-29 year old voters. These include the new voters that will be important to growing the Republican party if they wish to remain viable. Once Paul gets a supporter, very few of them leave. If the party continues to diss him, they will lose a large number of potential republican voters for a long time.
The more people you drive away to Paul, the less mainstream the GOP party becomes. The future is ours, and soon you will be the nutjob for holding your war mongering, anti-liberty views. If the GOP wants to have a future where it is relevant, it is going to be a future defined by Paul.
hello Henry,
i'm a Ron Paul supporter.
I read your recent article at businessinsider.com, and just wanted to share a few thoughts. although i completely understand how Ron Paul supporters can come off, I can tell you that it is honestly equally frustrating when media expresses things like 'ron paul can't win', especially in light of recent polls that show him leading amongst independent voters, even up against Obama, and that show Paul and Romney both neck and neck with Obama in the most recent national survey.
So it does feel like the sort of thing where media is swaying opinion contrary to what the public polling may be indicating. This is just my honest opinion. I voted for Obama last time around, but I honestly think I was more spellbound than anything. I think Obama wanted to create 'real change' and I still think he means well, but I really do think Ron Paul fundamentally understands what has caused the problems we've gotten into, whether it be his understanding of blowback in regards to foreign policy, or his very accurate predictions of the housing bubble as a consequence to our monetary policy - before it developed. He didn't predict these things because he's the next Nostradamus, he predicted them because he understands the core problems.
The main point I wanted to express in this email is that, even if your assertion is correct that Ron Paul could not win the general election, I believe a debate between Paul and Obama would be great for this nation. It would at the least jolt us from our familiarity and presumptions of format, and at the best, could really take the national dialogue to a higher ground. I think it would call to question some of the promises Obama has been inclined to shy away from, and I think it would be a debate of significant substance, rather than the usual national debate of one-liner catch phrases that we can already imagine between Obama and Romney
Obama: 'Well Mitt, you didn't seem to mind individual healthcare mandates in your state'. zinger, crowd laughs.
Our issues as a country deserve a serious debate, and Ron Paul would bring it. And Obama would be a better President for it, that is if your assertion is correct. Who knows, perhaps Paul would walk away with the whole thing after people had a chance to watch him take on the President head-to-head.
I only ask that you watch this one video, as I think it seriously call into question the idea of Ron Paul being a 'nutbag'. I'm sure everyone on the house floor during this 2002 speach was thinking, 'there goes Ron Paul, the nutbag, ranting again'.
Thanks for your time and consideration.
David Boone
We're coming for all you little bitch hacks. You are a keyboard commando who is a little bitch in person... Watch out, we're coming!
RObert
Why are you so biased?
You Sir represent the very problem not only RP supporters are concerned about but so are many Americans of all different political stripes... and that is you are not a journalist you are a propagandaist.
You do not report you slander and slur others reputations and intelligence.
I am sick of people like you telling me what to think and that if i disagree with you that I am stupid or crazy.
Go to Hell.
