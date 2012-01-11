Check Out The Letters We Got When We Told The Truth About Ron Paul ...

hello Henry,

i'm a Ron Paul supporter.

I read your recent article at businessinsider.com, and just wanted to share a few thoughts. although i completely understand how Ron Paul supporters can come off, I can tell you that it is honestly equally frustrating when media expresses things like 'ron paul can't win', especially in light of recent polls that show him leading amongst independent voters, even up against Obama, and that show Paul and Romney both neck and neck with Obama in the most recent national survey.

So it does feel like the sort of thing where media is swaying opinion contrary to what the public polling may be indicating. This is just my honest opinion. I voted for Obama last time around, but I honestly think I was more spellbound than anything. I think Obama wanted to create 'real change' and I still think he means well, but I really do think Ron Paul fundamentally understands what has caused the problems we've gotten into, whether it be his understanding of blowback in regards to foreign policy, or his very accurate predictions of the housing bubble as a consequence to our monetary policy - before it developed. He didn't predict these things because he's the next Nostradamus, he predicted them because he understands the core problems.

The main point I wanted to express in this email is that, even if your assertion is correct that Ron Paul could not win the general election, I believe a debate between Paul and Obama would be great for this nation. It would at the least jolt us from our familiarity and presumptions of format, and at the best, could really take the national dialogue to a higher ground. I think it would call to question some of the promises Obama has been inclined to shy away from, and I think it would be a debate of significant substance, rather than the usual national debate of one-liner catch phrases that we can already imagine between Obama and Romney

Obama: 'Well Mitt, you didn't seem to mind individual healthcare mandates in your state'. zinger, crowd laughs.

Our issues as a country deserve a serious debate, and Ron Paul would bring it. And Obama would be a better President for it, that is if your assertion is correct. Who knows, perhaps Paul would walk away with the whole thing after people had a chance to watch him take on the President head-to-head.

I only ask that you watch this one video, as I think it seriously call into question the idea of Ron Paul being a 'nutbag'. I'm sure everyone on the house floor during this 2002 speach was thinking, 'there goes Ron Paul, the nutbag, ranting again'.

Thanks for your time and consideration.

David Boone