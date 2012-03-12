Ron Paul Just Won A Caucus But The Media Is Telling You Mitt Romney Did

Photo: AP

Ron Paul won the GOP caucus in the Virgin Islands, or at least he won the most votes according to the Virgin Islands Republican Party. Right now the count stands this way:



384 total cast

112 to Paul (29%)

101 to Romney (26%)

23 to Santorum (6%)

18 to Gingrich (5%)

The rest of the votes went to other candidates or were officially “undecided.”

But as with all caucuses it isn’t that simple.

The AP and others reported yesterday that Mitt Romney won the Virgin Islands caucus.

And they aren’t entirely wrong, because of the crazy rules that are around caucuses, Mitt Romney was able to qualify for more delegates, and win them. One of the “uncommitted” delegates also went to Romney.

So maybe the media isn’t entirely unjustified in saying Romney won it.

But we think they buried the real story.

The Paul campaign should celebrate this small victory! It is the first territory where Paul has clearly beaten Romney in a popular vote, no matter how small.

-via Jesse Walker

