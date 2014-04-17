Ron Paul Is On Quora Now

Former Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul has signed on to the question-and-answer service Quora.

On Wednesday, Paul posted answers to a pair of questions about his positions on marijuana and Bitcoin.

Paul responded to the question about marijuana by calling the American War on Drugs “outrageous.”

“The drug war has never done anything good. It cost a lot of money, it was an excuse to violate the civil liberties of a lot of Americans, and it challenges the notice that people get to make their private choices. Even when there’s risk involved, government is meant to protect us from ourselves, government is meant to protect our liberties,” Paul wrote. “When people have the right to make their own decisions, they should be responsible for all the actions they take. The drug war is a typical example of how the government is intending to make people better and once they do that they are getting into the business of removing personal liberty.”

Paul argued Bitcoin is not “true money,” but he said the cryptocurrency should be “perfectly legal and there should be no restrictions on it, there should be no taxes on it.”

Scott Stenholm, an executive producer at Paul’s RonPaulChannel digital news network, confirmed to Business Insider that the posts on Quora were written by Paul himself.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Stenholm said of Paul’s decision to join Quora. “President Obama did it and some other high profile people. It seems to be getting a fast response. … Ron wants to get the message out, so we thought it would advantageous.”

As of this writing, Paul has 195 followers on the site.

