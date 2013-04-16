Ron Paul Is Personally Losing A Fortune

A few weeks ago, we figured out what was happening to the Ron Paul portfolio — the former Texas congressman’s 64% investment in gold and other rocks — and it wasn’t pretty.



His portfolio is comprised of major miners and a handful of juniors, and displays a marked lack of diversification.

Investment manager William Bernstein told the Wall Street Journal that “This portfolio is a half-step away from a cellar-full of canned goods and nine-millimetre rounds.”

We looked at Ron Paul’s most recently disclosed portfolio. Granted, he may have picked up the stocks at any point in the past several years, so he’s probably still above water on the investments. It’s also conceivable that since he’s left public life he’s pared back a lot on his holdings. So we’re just going based on what’s public.

Still, these have taken a shellacking, and it’s likely that he’s lost a significant per cent of his net worth, assuming he’s held on to them over the past six months.

Here’s what has happened:

Newmont Mining Company: –37.29%

Goldcorp Holdings: –34.64%

Barrick Gold: –48.17%

Agnico Eagle Mines : –35.78%

Allied Nevada Gold Corp: –68.48%

Alumina Common: +6.32%

Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd. –44.13%

BrigusGold Corp. Com MPV: –39.18%

Claude Resources Inc: –56.39%

Coeur D’Alene Mines Corp: –47.21%

Hecla Mining Co: –47.74%

El Dorado Gold Corp: Not Listed

IAM Gold Corp: –65.40%

Kinross: – 44.11%

Lexam Explorations Inc: – 57.57%

Mag Silver Corp: –-40.50%

Metalline Mining Co: Not Listed

Pan American Silver: –35.97%

Silver Wheaton Corp: –37.50%

Virginia Mines Inc: —16.48%

Vista Gold Corp. –53.9%

Viterra Inc +0.81%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd: –43.29%

All told, the average loss was -40.3% over the past six months

Ron Paul has lost between $624,640 and $1,397,760 over the past six months, based on the average loss of his mining holdings. This assumes a 40.3% loss on 64% of his holdings. Given that the Wall Street Journal reported that Paul’s portfolio was worth between $2.44 million and $5.46 million — and that 64 per cent of his assets were in these precious metal stocks — a very loose estimate is that, based on the average loss of his mining holdings. This assumes a 40.3% loss on 64% of his holdings.

