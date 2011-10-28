Ron Paul: Heterosexuals In The Military Are 'Causing More Trouble Than Gays'

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

An Iowa paper asked Ron Paul questions that put tension between his socially conservative personal views and his stated libertarian philosophy. Here is how he responded to a question about Don’t Ask Don’t Tell – which he voted to repeal:Well, like I said, everybody has the same rights as everybody else, so homosexuals in the military isn’t a problem. It’s only if they’re doing things they shouldn’t be, if they’re disruptive. But there’s … men and women getting into trouble with each other too. And there’s a lot more heterosexuals in the military, so logically they’re causing more trouble than gays. So yes, you just have the same rules for everybody and treat them all the same.



Indeed. And it wouldn’t be a Ron Paul interview without him taking on the Federal Reserve:

The Federal Reserve is one big part of the problem, and our unsound monetary system … We’ve messed with the interest rates and the inflation rates and tried to print money and spend our way out of problems before, and our business and productivity couldn’t keep up. Now we borrow all this money – we’re the biggest debtors in the world now – and we keep printing money and telling you everything’s OK. But it’s not OK. What happens when the bill comes due?

You can read the whole interview here.

Paul is currently polling in third place in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina according to CNN.

