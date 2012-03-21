SHOCKER: Ron Paul Hates Paul Ryan's Budget Plan

Photo: BloombergTV

U.S. Rep. Ron Paul signaled Tuesday that he will not be voting for the latest Republican budget plan, surprising exactly no one with a scathing critique of U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan’s new proposal to cut the deficit and shrink federal spending. In a campaign statement Tuesday afternoon, Paul attacked Ryan’s plan for not going far enough to address the federal debt problems, accusing House Republican leadership of “playing the same game the Washington establishment has played for years with our hard-earned money.”



From the statement:

“What is really disappointing is that the GOP budget assumes that the federal government should continue to do everything, or at least almost everything, it is currently doing. We will never have a balanced federal budget, low taxes, economic prosperity, and individual liberty unless Congress stops trying to run the world, run the economy, and run our lives.

“If Republicans really want to win in November, they will have to draw a clear distinction between themselves and Obama’s disastrous agenda. And producing a budget that does not seriously address our nation’s debt crisis will not distinguish them at all in the eyes of the American people.”

Paul’s position is predictable, given his fairly radical views on federal spending and national debt. His campaign’s economic platform promises to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget within the first year of Paul’s presidency, in part by eliminating five Cabinet departments (Energy, HUD, Commerce, Interior, and Education). Paul also proposes lowering the corporate tax rate to 15% and cutting the federal workforce by 10%.

The rest of the GOP candidates have so far been remarkably quiet about the new Ryan plan, despite the fanfare surrounding Tuesday’s unveiling. The Gingrich campaign issued a statement expressing philosophical support for the proposal, but stopped short of endorsing the budget. Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum both stayed mum on the issue. But apart from Paul, the Republican candidates have mostly been vague about their own plans for the federal budget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.