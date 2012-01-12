Ron Paul Has No Chance Of Winning (According To The Press, Not Reality)

The U.S. broadcast media now writes the news, they no longer report it. And they appear ever more at odds with reality.



Last night’s shameful New Hampshire GOP coverage was a prime example.

When I watch these sorts of things, I now try to have a “spotter” with me — someone to confirm that yes, in fact, the same bias I noticed is noticeable to others. And to preserve my sanity.

Now, Ron Paul came in second place — a strong 23% showing.

You would think the media would divide most of their time between discussing Mitt Romney’s first place, and parsing Ron Paul’s “surprising” second place. Right?

This isn’t what happened. This isn’t what the pundits discussed last night, on CNN or on FOX News.

Aside from the predictable kissing of Mitt Romney’s rear-end, nearly ALL of the pundit noise was focused on Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum, who each slithered away with 9.4%.

So, our supposedly free press barely mentioned Ron Paul by name at all last night, yet they spent a lot of fireworks on “analysing” a tie between two third-placers who have, in my view, not a snowball’s chance in Hell of becoming the GOP nominee.

Maybe this is all my imagination? Sure, maybe it is.

But I still haven’t received a single good answer for what CBS did to Ron Paul on January 5th. In my opinion, that’s one of the best pieces of original reporting I’ve ever done. It’s little more than a screengrab and a recap of what happened, but it serves as tangible proof that something nefarious is afoot here. The media isn’t giving this guy a fair shake, for whatever reason. (Just as the U.S. broadcast media continues to neglect the NDAA and SOPA, even though thousands of people have been e-mailing, calling, and tweeting anchors and reporters to demand coverage.)

