Ron Paul Has Finally Launched A New Ad — And It's AWESOME

After taking an extended media hiatus last month, presidential hopeful Ron Paul is going back on the airwaves in Texas this week with a new ad that takes some memorable parting shots at the rest of the Republican field.



The 30-second spot is characteristically irreverent, using the cartoonish sound effects and graphics we have come to expect from Paul’s campaign ads to mock the candidate’s primary rivals.

Here’s the script:

“Let’s get this straight — we’re debating between a big-spending, debt-ceiling-raising fiscal liberal, the Moon colony guy, a moderate from Massachusetts…or a Texan with a real plan to balance the budget,” the narrator says. “Get with it people. Only one candidate can stand up for Texas. Ron Paul isn’t playing games. Five federal bureaucracies – gone! A trillion dollars cut, year one. Get Washington off your back. Big. Bold. Texan!”

The ad, part of a statewide six-figure media buy, kicks off a three-day campaign swing through Texas. As the 2012 GOP race winds down, Paul is focusing his resources on building up his Texas campaign to make a final push before the state’s Republican primary on May 29.

Check out the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.