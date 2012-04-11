Ron Paul Has Finally Launched A New Ad — And It's AWESOME

After taking an extended media hiatus last month, presidential hopeful Ron Paul is going back on the airwaves in Texas this week with a new ad that takes some memorable parting shots at the rest of the Republican field.
The 30-second spot is characteristically irreverent, using the cartoonish sound effects and graphics we have come to expect from Paul’s campaign ads to mock the candidate’s primary rivals.
Here’s the script:
“Let’s get this straight — we’re debating between a big-spending, debt-ceiling-raising fiscal liberal, the Moon colony guy, a moderate from Massachusetts…or a Texan with a real plan to balance the budget,” the narrator says. “Get with it people. Only one candidate can stand up for Texas. Ron Paul isn’t playing games. Five federal bureaucracies – gone! A trillion dollars cut, year one. Get Washington off your back. Big. Bold. Texan!”
The ad, part of a statewide six-figure media buy, kicks off a three-day campaign swing through Texas. As the 2012 GOP race winds down, Paul is focusing his resources on building up his Texas campaign to make a final push before the state’s Republican primary on May 29.
Check out the ad below.
