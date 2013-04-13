Ron Paul Is Launching His Own Foreign Policy Institute

Gage Skidmore via FlikrLibertarian icon and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul is launching his own foreign policy think tank that aims to advance his views on non-interventionism and civil liberties.



The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity “will fill the growing demand for information on foreign affairs from a non-interventionist perspective,” according to a press release.

Paul plans to formerly launch the initiative at a press conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

From the release:

The neo-conservative era is dead. The ill-advised policies pushed by the neo-cons have everywhere led to chaos and destruction, and to a hatred of the United States and its people. Multi-trillion dollar wars have not made the world a safer place; they have only bankrupted our economic future. The Ron Paul Institute will provide the tools and the education to chart a new course with the understanding that only through a peaceful foreign policy can we hope for a prosperous tomorrow.

Members of the Institute’s board of advisors include U.S. Reps. Walter Jones, Jr. (R-N.C.) and John Duncan (R-Tenn.), Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano, former Reagan-era Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, and libertarian blogger Lew Rockwell.

The formation of the Institute is the latest rollout in the rapid expansion of Paul’s libertarian cottage industry in the wake of his 2012 retirement. Earlier this week, Paul launched his own homeschool curriculum course, which promises an “education in liberty like no other,” and vows never to seek government accreditation. The former Texas Congressman has also hit the speaking circuit, charging $50,000 per appearance.

